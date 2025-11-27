Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Confirmed for December

Redmi 15C 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place on December 3. The device should arrive as a budget offering and will likely have a dual rear camera setup. The handset has already launched in markets abroad, packed with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Redmi 15C 5G India Launch

”Prepare for the arrival of the supreme power, the ultimate evolution, the one true ruler of the segment. The #REDMI15C 5G. #2026KaBigBoss,” Redmi India posted on X. The device’s design was also partially revealed, suggesting it should look the same as the global variant.

Redmi 15C 5G: Specifications

The Redmi 15C 5G sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 810 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is also expandable. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and will receive 2 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

There is a 6000mAh battery under the hood with 33W Fast charging support and 18W reverse charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.75 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options include support for Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a single bottom-mounted speaker, and is IP64 rated as well.