Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC With Oryon CPU

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 has been announced by Qualcomm as a slightly inferior chip to the 8 Elite Gen 5 which was launched a couple of months ago. The new 8 Gen 5 brings flagship performance with Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU, sensing hub support for quick AI control, and much more.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Features

The Chipset is powered by the new Qualcomm Oryon CPU, offering up to 36% better performance over the 8 Gen 3 and peak speeds of 3.8GHz. A redesigned Adreno GPU delivers 11% faster graphics rendering, while support for high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory up to 4.8GHz boosts overall responsiveness. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the platform is also more power-efficient, with Qualcomm claiming a 13% reduction in overall power consumption.

On the imaging front, the AI-driven Triple 20-bit Spectra ISP introduces real-time tone control with improved recognition of vegetation, along with context-aware autofocus, auto-white balance and auto-exposure. Night Vision 3.0 now enables 60fps low-light video capture, and Snapdragon Audio Sense records HDR audio while reducing wind noise without requiring external microphones. The devices with this chip can shoot 4K videos at up to 120 fps. It can support up to 48+48+48 MP triple cameras or a single 320MP camera.

AI performance sees a major leap with a 46% faster Hexagon NPU and a more capable Sensing Hub, enabling more personalized and adaptive on-device intelligence. The platform supports multimodal interactions, and AI activation can now be triggered simply by lifting the phone.

Gaming gets a lift through Game Ready drivers, Mesh Shading and Auto Variable Rate Shading, helping developers deliver more detailed visuals. Support for 6-antenna connectivity and the Oryon CPU ensures more stable high-frame-rate gameplay.

Connectivity also sees a notable upgrade. The Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system supports 5G-Advanced with 6Rx Antenna capability and uplink speeds up to 3.5Gbps. FastConnect 7900 introduces Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and UWB, with AI-powered proximity features for more accurate device and item tracking.

Other specifications include LPDDR5X memory at 4800MHz, UFS 4.1 storage, support for QHD+ displays up to 240Hz, 8K external display output, quick charge support via Quick Charge 5, and a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 interface. The chipset also includes support for Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Max for fingerprint authentication.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Availability

The first device to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will be the OnePlus 15R that is debuting on December 17. Later on, the chip can also be expected in devices from other major global brands like iQOO, Vivo, Motorola, and more.