Fastrack Cosmix Smartwatch Launched in India with an AMOLED Display

Fastrack Cosmix has been announced in India with an AMOLED Display along with features such as AI-generated watch faces, AI chat, multiple menu layouts, Bluetooth calling, and more. Here’s everything to know about the watch.

Fastrack Cosmix: Price, Availability

The Fastrack Smart Cosmix is priced at Rs 6,499 and is available in Onyx Black, Copper Clay, and Granite Grey shades. It can be purchased via Fastrack stores and website, Titan World outlets, major watch and mobile retailers, leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon.

Fastrack Cosmix: Features

The Fastrack Cosmix features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a neon-glow interface built around glowing icons, line-art visuals and smooth transitions. It also supports AI-generated watchfaces, allowing users to personalize the look of the watch.

Key functions include AI Chat for conversational queries, Bluetooth calling, multiple menu layouts, push-button navigation along with basic tools such as a calculator, games, alarm, stopwatch and timer.

The smartwatch tracks heart rate, SpO₂ and sleep, with daily summaries presented through the Smart Board dashboard. The neon-styled design theme is consistent across the interface, and the watch carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It further supports 100+ sports modes as well.

