Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Announced with Flagship Snapdragon Chipsets

Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro have been announced for the global markets as rebranded Redmi K90 series phones which were launched in China in October but with a key difference in battery capacity. The two devices come powered by flagship chipsets, have triple rear cameras, 6000mAh+ batteries and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the two Poco flagships.

Poco F8 Ultra: Price, Specifications

The F8 Ultra starts at £549 (approx Rs 64,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at £599 (approx Rs 70,500). It comes in Denim Blue and Black shades.

The Poco F8 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED LTPS display with 1200 x 2608 pixels resolution, 3500 nits peak brightness, up to 2560Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 416 ppi, and HDR10+.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0 out of the box.

The handset sports triple cameras on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 950 OIS primary camera sensor, a 50MP f/2.4 Omnivision OV50M ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/3.0 5x Samsung JN5 telephoto periscope lens.

There’s a 32MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It further packs an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP68 rated body, and a set of stereo speakers paired with an oversized woofer on the back and Sound by Bose.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s support for 22.5W reverse wired charging also.

Poco F8 Pro: Price, Availability

The F8 Pro is priced starting at £399 (approx Rs 46,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option and comes in Black, Blue, and Titanium Silver colors.

The device gets a 6.59-inch (2510 x 1156 pixels) 1.5K Resolution 12-bit AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 2560Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 Light Fusion 800 lens, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera with f/2.2 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Sound by Bose. As for the battery, the Poco F8 Pro has a 6210mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

It further has an X-axis linear motor, USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. The handset is also IP68 rated and has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.