iQOO 15 Launched in India with a 7000mAh Battery

iQOO 15 has been announced in India with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7000mAh battery, and more. The device equips the Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display and the company claims it is the first Android handset to come with this panel. Here’s everything else to know about the phone.

iQOO 15: Price, Availability

The iQOO 15 is priced starting at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and costs Rs 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version. It comes in Legend and Alpha Black shades.

The phone will be available from Amazon India, iQOO’s website, starting from December 1 for everyone and from November 27th for those who pre-booked the device. As for exclusive launch offers, one can avail either a Rs 7,000 bank discount or a Rs 7,000 exchange discount along with an additional Rs 1,000 coupon discount.

iQOO 15: Specifications

The iQOO 15 5G sports a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 LEAD OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits brightness in HBM mode and 6000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, 508 ppi, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a standard anti-reflection coating. The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16 based Origin OS 6 and will receive 5 major OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

For optics, the phone features a triple cam setup on the back, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.1 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. A 32MP f/2.2 sensor handles the selfies and video calls on the device.

The device draws power from a huge 7000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Aside from this, iQOO 15 has a metal middle frame, a Halo light strip around the camera module, an IP68 + IP69 rated body, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.