Samsung Black Friday Sale Announced in India for Vision AI TVs: Check Offers and Discounts

Samsung Black Friday sale has been announced in India with Offers for its premium Samsung Vision AI TV lineup in India. The offers run from November 25 to November 30, 2025, and include complimentary Samsung soundbars, up to 20% cashback, an additional 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, and zero down-payment options.

The company says the Samsung Black Friday sale offers arrive at a time when many consumers are upgrading their home entertainment setups for the holiday season. Samsung’s Vision AI TVs focus on picture enhancement, adaptive content processing and a more personalised viewing experience, using AI to adjust visuals according to room conditions and user preferences.

As part of the Black Friday deals, buyers of select Vision AI TV models will receive a Samsung Soundbar worth up to ₹92,990, depending on the model purchased. Eligible customers can also claim up to 20% cashback on select bank cards, plus an additional 10% cashback for Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card users. Zero down-payment and EMI options are also available.

The Black Friday Celebration Offers can be availed through Samsung retail stores, major e-commerce platforms and Samsung.com.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced the Samsung Bespoke AirDresser in India also. It brings professional-grade garment refresh and sanitisation into the home, keeping clothes clean, crisp and hygienic without the need for frequent washing. Its Dual AirWash system uses powerful air jets to remove dust and eliminate up to 99% of odours, while the Dual JetSteam feature sanitizes fabrics with high-temperature steam that kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. The result is fresh, ready-to-wear clothing with minimal effort and no harsh wash cycles.