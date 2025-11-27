Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G Launched in India: All Details

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, triple rear cameras, and more. The device also comes in an India exclusive blue shade. Here’s everything else to know about the new Nothing smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G: Price, Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. One can avail up to a Rs 1,000 bank discount as well. The device is available in White, Blue, and Black shades.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, and other select offline partners beginning December 5. Further, there is also a limited drop at Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi on November 29th at 3PM where the first 20 buyers of the Phone 3a Lite 5G will get the Ear (open) for free.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G: Specifications

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,084×2,392 pixels) AMOLED Display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi Pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.

The device has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 and will receive 3 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The device also gets the Lock Glimpse feature which recently debuted on the Nothing Phone (3a) series with Nothing OS 4.0 update.

Also Read: All the Nothing Phone Controversies and Backtracks Over the Years

For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 Aperture and EIS, joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Phone (3a) Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging as well. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (international unit only), and a USB Type-C port. There’s a single bottom-mounted speaker for audio.

It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset also has the Essential Key that lets users access Essential Space which is a one-stop shop to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.