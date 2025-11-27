Smartphones Launching in December 2025: Realme P4x 5G, Samsung Galaxy TriFold, and More

Smartphones Launching in December 2025: OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold and More
December is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphones. From mid-range contenders to premium flagships and next-gen foldables, manufacturers are lining up releases across India, China and Korea. Below is a roundup of the key smartphones launching in December 2025 that you should watch out for.
1OnePlus 15R (India, Europe & North America Launch)
The OnePlus 15R is one of the biggest smartphones launching in December 2025 globally. Positioned as a performance-focused mid-range flagship, it is expected to offer a high-refresh 1.5K AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, 80W Fast charging and a huge 7400mAh battery. The device is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The R-series typically blends strong performance with OxygenOS fluidity, and the 15R continues that formula across multiple major markets.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to launch on December 17, 2025, in India, Europe and North America.
Expected Price
The OnePlus 15R is expected to be priced around Rs 45,000 in India.
2Vivo X300 Series (India Launch)
Following its China debut, the Vivo X300 series will land in India with a focus on imaging and premium design. The lineup is expected to include ZEISS-tuned optics, flagship-grade chipsets and top-tier displays — making the X300 family one of the standout smartphones launching in December 2025 for photography enthusiasts.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Vivo X300 series is confirmed to launch in India on December 2, 2025.
Expected Price
The Vivo X300 series is expected to start at around Rs 80,000 in India.
4Realme P4x (India Launch)
The Realme P4x joins the lineup of smartphones launching in December 2025 as a performance-focused option aimed at the mid-range segment. The device is confirmed to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a 7000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 144Hz display with 1000 nits brightness. The P4x will target users who want strong performance and value without stepping into the higher pricing territory.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Realme P4x is confirmed to launch in India on December 4, 2025.
Expected Price (Not Announced Yet)
Realme has not announced pricing, but the P4x is expected to sit in the competitive mid-range segment, priced at around Rs 20,000.
5Redmi Note 15 Series (India Launch)
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 series is expected to arrive as a value-focused family offering strong specs at competitive prices. The lineup — likely including Note 15, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ — should offer 120Hz AMOLED displays, upgraded cameras and fast charging, continuing Xiaomi’s tradition of delivering popular for the mainstream market. The devices were launched in China in August this year but the Indian counterparts usually come with slightly differed set of specifications.
Launch Date (Expected)
The Redmi Note 15 series is expected to launch in India in December 2025 while an exact date remains unconfirmed at the moment.
Expected Price (Rumoured)
The Redmi Note 15 series is expected to start around Rs 25,000 in India.
Wrapping Up
With everything from the OnePlus 15R and Vivo X300 series to Samsung’s ambitious Galaxy Tri-Fold, the Realme P4x and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 family, the smartphones launching in December 2025 cover a wide range of price points and use cases. Keep an eye on official launch events for final specs and pricing as brands confirm regional availability.