Smartphones Launching in December 2025: Realme P4x 5G, Samsung Galaxy TriFold, and More

The OnePlus 15R is one of the biggest smartphones launching in December 2025 globally. Positioned as a performance-focused mid-range flagship, it is expected to offer a high-refresh 1.5K AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, 80W Fast charging and a huge 7400mAh battery. The device is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The R-series typically blends strong performance with OxygenOS fluidity, and the 15R continues that formula across multiple major markets.

Launch Date (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to launch on December 17, 2025, in India, Europe and North America.

Expected Price

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be priced around Rs 45,000 in India.