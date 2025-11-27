Just Corseca Sonic Bar, Sound Shack Plus Soundbars Launched in India

JUST CORSECA has expanded into the home entertainment category in India with two new soundbar systems—the Just Corseca Sonic Bar (JST 648) and Just Corseca Sound Shack Plus (JST 646). Both models come in a 2.2-channel configuration with dedicated subwoofers and offer 200W and 160W RMS output respectively.

Just Corseca Sonic Bar, Sound Shack Plus: Price, Availability

The Sonic Bar is priced at Rs 7,499 while the Sound Shack Plus costs are 6,499. The soundbars can be purchased via Amazon.in, Flipkart, JUST CORSECA’s official website, and retail stores across the country. Both are backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Just Corseca Sonic Bar, Sound Shack Plus: Features

Both soundbars come with a 2.2-channel configuration. The JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) includes a separate subwoofer and supports Bluetooth alongside HDMI ARC, Coaxial, USB and AUX inputs. It delivers a combined 200W RMS output, with 120W coming from the soundbar and 80W from the subwoofer. The system is compatible with TVs, laptops, phones, PCs and USB/TF media playback.

The JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) offers 160W RMS output, split between a 90W soundbar and a 60W subwoofer. In addition to Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Coaxial, USB and AUX, it also supports FM radio and TF card playback. Like the Sonic Bar, it works with a wide range of devices including TVs, projectors, laptops and media players.

Both soundbar systems are available in black and are aimed at users looking for an affordable home audio upgrade with flexible connectivity options.

Meanwhile, last month, the company announced the Synq and Stalk OWS earbuds. The STALK OWS Earbuds (JST 480) feature a lightweight and ergonomic design focused on wearing comfort and reduced ear fatigue. The open-ear structure promotes airflow, minimizing direct sound pressure and allowing for extended use without discomfort. The earbuds come equipped with a built-in silicon quad-microphone setup. The Just Corseca SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476) share a similar lightweight and open-ear form factor.